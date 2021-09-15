Newport County 0 Northampton Town 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Jon Guthrie scored the only goal - his third of the season - just before half-time and that was enough to split the teams as Town's impressive defensive record continued. Here are our player ratings from Rodney Parade...
1. Liam Roberts
Such was excellence of Northampton's defending, and the limp nature of Newport's attack, he faced only just the solitary shot on target throughout the 102 minutes, and it was a harmless header by Norman. Once again commanded his box confidently... 7
2. Aaron McGowan
He got away with one errant pass in a dangerous position, and didn't venture over halfway too many times, but this was another strong showing as Newport struggled to punch through Town's resilient back-line... 7.5
3. Fraser Horsfall
Embroiled in a good battle with Abraham throughout but never took a backward step, denying Newport's strike force any sight of goal. Got up well and early to win headers and decent on the ball too, including one surging forward run... 7.5
4. Jon Guthrie
Continues to do the business at both ends of the pitch. Emphatic finish ultimately decided the contest, his third of the campaign, and gamely battled on through injury to lead another impressive defensive effort from the Cobblers... 8 CHRON STAR MAN