Newport boss Flynn expects Cobblers to 'be a force' in Sky Bet League Two

Newport County boss Michael Flynn believes the Cobblers will 'be a force' in Sky Bet League Two once the squad has had time to 'gel and click'.

The south Wales side are the visitors to the PTS Academy Stadium this weekend, with Flynn's men hoping to extend their impressive seven-match unbeaten start to the campaign.

But the County boss is anticipating a very difficult afternoon for his players, as he has already seen close up exactly how much quality there is in the Cobblers squad.

“It’s going to be a very tough game," said Flynn, who has this week been linked with the vacant manager's job at Lincoln City.

“When we were out in Spain doing our pre-season work, they were there as well – same place.

“I spoke to Keith Curle and he watched a little bit of our game (vs Al Ahly) before going off to train.

“I could see they had a strong squad then. They probably have started a little slower than they’d have expected but they have had an overhaul.

"Once they gel and click, they’ll be a force in this league.”

Newport are unbeaten in their past 17 league two matches, with their most recent defeat actually cioming at the PTS back in March.

That was the Exiles' fifth straight defeat at Sixfields, and Flynn remembers it well.

“I remember it was the 89th minute and a great strike from Joe Powell, who recently played against us again for West Ham," said the Newport boss, who then oversaw a 10-match

unbeaten run to steer his team to a top seven finish.

“I didn’t think we’d get into the play-offs after that as I think it put us seven or ten points behind Colchester.

“It wasn’t a very good evening but clearly we responded well and broke some records.”