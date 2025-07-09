Newly-promoted Brackley handed home start in National League

Brackley took on the Cobblers in a pre-season clash last Saturday (picture: Pete Keen)

Brackley Town’s full fixture list for the 2025/26 season has been revealed.

After Gavin Cowan’s men clinched the National League North title last season, Saints supporters can now look forward to watching their side compete at the highest level in the club’s history.

With anticipation high and excitement building across the town, fans can now plan their journeys and mark their calendars as Brackley step up to the National League to face new and formidable challenges.

The season will get underway at St James Park on Saturday, August 9, with a home clash against Eastleigh.

Saints' first game on the road will come just a week later, with a trip to Morecambe on Saturday, August 16.

That’s followed by a midweek journey to Yeovil Town on Wednesday, August 20.

Among the standout fixtures is the home tie against Carlisle United on Wednesday, September 3 – a big-name encounter that promises to draw a bumper crowd to St James Park.

The festive period brings with it a highly-anticipated Boxing Day showdown at home to Forest Green Rovers, before Brackley round out the year with an away trip to Boston United on Tuesday, December 30.

The busy winter schedule continues into the new year as the Saints travel to Rochdale on Saturday, January 3.

The regular league campaign concludes on Saturday, April 18, with an away trip to Carlisle United.

With a full slate of fixtures now confirmed, preparations can begin in earnest as Brackley embark on what promises to be an unforgettable season at the next level.

Full fixture list…

August: Sat Aug 9: Eastleigh (H), Sat Aug 16: Morecambe (A), Wed Aug 20: Yeovil Town (A), Sat Aug 23: Rochdale (H), Mon Aug 25: Tamworth (A), Sat Aug 30: Scunthorpe United (H)

September: Wed Sep 3: Carlisle United (H), Sat Sep 6: Aldershot Town (A), Sat Sep 13: Hartlepool United (A), Sat Sep 20: Sutton United (H), Tue Sep 23: Truro City (H), Sat Sep 27: Solihull Moors (A)

October: Wed Oct 1: Wealdstone (H), Sat Oct 4: FC Halifax Town (A), Sat Oct 11: Emirates FA Cup 4Q, Sat Oct 18: Gateshead (H), Sat Oct 25: Southend United (A)

November: Sat Nov 1: Emirates FA Cup 1, Wed Nov 5: Braintree Town (A), Sat Nov 8: Boreham Wood (H), Sat Nov 15: Altrincham (A), Sat Nov 22: York City (H), Sat Nov 29: Woking (A)

December: Sat Dec 6: Eastleigh (A), Emirates FA Cup 2, Sat Dec 13: Isuzu FA Trophy 3, Sat Dec 20: Morecambe (H), Fri Dec 26: Forest Green Rovers (H), Tue Dec 30: Boston United (A)

January: Sat Jan 3: Rochdale (A), Sat Jan 10: Emirates FA Cup 3, Isuzu FA Trophy 4, Sat Jan 17: Yeovil Town (H), Tue Jan 20: Truro City (A), Sat Jan 24: Hartlepool United (H), Sat Jan 31: Sutton United (A), Isuzu FA Trophy 5

February: Sat Feb 7: Solihull Moors (H), Wed Feb 11: FC Halifax Town (H), Sat Feb 14: Gateshead (A), Emirates FA Cup 4, Sat Feb 21: Southend United (H), Tue Feb 24: Wealdstone (A), Sat Feb 28: Altrincham (H), Isuzu FA Trophy 6

March: Sat Mar 7: Boreham Wood (A), Emirates FA Cup 5, Sat Mar 14: Woking (H), Wed Mar 18: NL Cup Final, Sat Mar 21: York City (A), Tue Mar 24: Braintree Town (H), Sat Mar 28: Tamworth (H), Isuzu FA Trophy Semi-Final

April: Sat Apr 4: Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final, Mon Apr 6: Boston United (H), Sat Apr 11: Scunthorpe United (A), Sat Apr 18: Aldershot Town (H), Sat Apr 25: Carlisle United (A)