Young goalkeeper Max Thompson feels his game has come on leaps and bounds since joining the Cobblers on loan from Newcastle United in the summer, even if he is surprised by just how many games he’s played this season.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut in August’s Carabao Cup tie against Swansea City and has since played a further 14 matches, including 10 in League One, as first-choice goalkeeper Lee Burge continues to struggle with injury problems.

Thompson kept his fourth clean sheet of the campaign in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Fleetwood Town and it was comfortably his best performance to date. He made a couple of crucial saves at 0-0 and 2-0 and was more decisive off his line.

Max Thompson of Northampton Town in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Fleetwood Town at Sixfields on December 09, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"I am a bit surprised at how many games I've played but I'll definitely take it and Newcastle United seem happy with how it's going – there has been a lot of positive feedback,” said the England Under-18s international.

"I knew I was coming in as number two and I was hoping I could play a few games and see what happens but unfortunately Lee has been injured a couple of times and that's meant I've played quite a lot.

"I'm learning plenty and I feel so much of my game has improved while I've been here. I think most of it is about game management at this level and understanding when to do things and when not to do things.”

The one area of Thompson’s game that has visibly improved is his decision-making when it comes to through balls and crosses. He made an error when coming off his line in the FA Cup defeat to Barrow last month but there were no such issues at the weekend.

He addedL "My understanding when to come for crosses and through balls and when to leave it for the defence is something that has definitely improved a lot, especially when I look back at my earlier games.

"I'm a lot more confident and a lot more commanding in those situations. There was a cross in the first half today where I punched it away and that hopefully shows that I've come a long way since I first joined.

"It’s very different playing at this level, especially the physicality, and it is a big step up from playing academy level but I feel like I've done well in the circumstances and my game is improving.”

If Thompson can maintain or even improve his current performance level, manager Jon Brady will have a tricky decision to make when Burge returns.

"Anything can happen,” said Thompson. “Hopefully I'm making it a tough choice for the gaffer with my performances but Lee's a very good goalkeeper and he's helped me a lot since I came in.

"Ultimately it's up to the manager and whatever happens happens but I want to make it as difficult as possible.”

The win over Fleetwood lifted Thompson’s mood following defeat to Everton for his boyhood club two days earlier, adding: "I was a bit gutted on Thursday night, I'm not going to lie, and it wasn't helped by the fact I'm living with Max (Dyche), the Everton gaffer's son!