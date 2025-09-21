New Wycombe boss Duff delighted as he gets off to winning start against the Cobblers

Michael Duff watches his Wycombe Wanderers team take on the Cobblers on Saturday (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Michael Duff was delighted with the Wycombe Wanderers performance in their 2-0 Sky Bet League One win over the Cobblers on Saturday - and revealed he had worked with his new players for just 40 minutes ahead of the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Huddersfield Town boss was unveiled as the new head coach at Adams Park on Thursday lunchtime, just hours after the Chairboys announced the sacking of Mike Dodds after just seven months in charge.

Duff picked the team and was in the dugout for Saturday's encounter, but admitted his pre-match input was minimal ahead of what he said was a 'deserved' victory against an off-colour Cobblers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought it was a good performance," said Duff. "It was a bit scrappy in areas, but I thought we could have been 2-0 up inside the first 15 minutes.

"We scored a good goal and there was then a little bit of anxiety and nervousness about the place, which is understandable.

"Getting the second goal, you could feel the relief in the stadium and we have then hit the crossbar and they have made three or four really good blocks.

"I also don't really remember Northampton hurting us in any way, so there are lots of pleasing things, with the most important being the three points and the clean sheet."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he added: "We didn't really have a gameplan, because I have had 40 minutes with the players.

"You are not going to be able to input what you want in that time, although there were two or three things we asked of them, which you could see.

"All I said to the players is if they give me everything, I will give them everything. The supporters will forgive mistakes if they see the team having a go, and they did that.

"We deserved to win this game, but there will be tougher challenges ahead."