New time and date announced for Northampton's League One trip to Wigan Athletic

By James Heneghan
Published 17th Oct 2024, 11:23 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 11:23 BST
Wigan AthleticWigan Athletic
Wigan Athletic
Northampton Town's Sky Bet League One fixture at Wigan Athletic has been re-arranged.

The game was called off earlier this month due to the international break and the EFL have decided that the game at the Brick Community Stadium will now be played on Tuesday, November 26th, kicking off at 19:45pm.

Ticket details will be announced in due course.

Related topics:League OneNorthamptonWigan AthleticEFL

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice