New time and date announced for Northampton's League One trip to Wigan Athletic
Northampton Town's Sky Bet League One fixture at Wigan Athletic has been re-arranged.
The game was called off earlier this month due to the international break and the EFL have decided that the game at the Brick Community Stadium will now be played on Tuesday, November 26th, kicking off at 19:45pm.
Ticket details will be announced in due course.
