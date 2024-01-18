News you can trust since 1931
New survey shows the happiness of League One fans on social media and reveals how Northampton Town supporters compare to Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Burton Albion, Carlisle United and Charlton Athletic fans - picture gallery

New research has revealed the unhappiest fans in the English Football League, according to online engagement and reactions.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 21st Dec 2023, 07:00 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 16:27 GMT

The team at OLBG has revealed the happiest fans in the EFL in 2023 by analysing social media channels for each club to reveal those with the most followers, the average number of likes, love reactions, and engagement, to calculate an overall fan happiness score out of ten.

Here is how each club’s fans rate. All data was collected in November 2023.

You can get more Cobblers news, here.

8.45/10

1. Derby County

8.45/10 Photo: Getty Images

6.73/10

2. Charlton Athletic

6.73/10 Photo: Getty Images

6.67/10

3. Bolton Wanderers

6.67/10 Photo: Tom Dulat

6.49/10

4. Leyton Orient

6.49/10 Photo: Henry Browne

