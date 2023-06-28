Northampton Town are going to have to fight all the way to avoid relegation to League Two.

That is according to the latest odds via league sponsor SkyBet, who expect the Cobblers to be involved in a five way battle to avoid the last relegation place.

The league positions have been calculated based on each club’ odds to win the league.

It places Cobblers amongst a pack of clubs set for a gripping relegation battle through the season.

Let us know how you think Cobblers will do this season as they prepare to return to League One football.

1 . Derby County 5/1

2 . Bolton Wanderers 8/1

3 . Barnsley 9/1

4 . Peterborough 9/1