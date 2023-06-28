News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town are predicted to be in a big battle to avoid relegation.Northampton Town are predicted to be in a big battle to avoid relegation.
Northampton Town are predicted to be in a big battle to avoid relegation.

New SkyBet League One odds predicting Northampton Town face five-way battle to avoid relegation, plus predicted finishing positions for Carlisle United, Stevenage, Burton Albion, and Leyton Orient - picture gallery

Northampton Town are going to have to fight all the way to avoid relegation to League Two.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:16 BST

That is according to the latest odds via league sponsor SkyBet, who expect the Cobblers to be involved in a five way battle to avoid the last relegation place.

The league positions have been calculated based on each club’ odds to win the league.

It places Cobblers amongst a pack of clubs set for a gripping relegation battle through the season.

Let us know how you think Cobblers will do this season as they prepare to return to League One football.

Get all the latest Town news, here.

5/1

1. Derby County

5/1 Photo: Getty Images


8/1

2. Bolton Wanderers

8/1 Photo: Getty Images


9/1

3. Barnsley

9/1 Photo: Getty Images


9/1

4. Peterborough

9/1 Photo: Getty Images


