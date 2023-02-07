Jon Brady expects new signings Tete Yengi and D’Margio Wright-Phillips to be up to full speed in time for Saturday’s game against Rochdale after both made their Cobblers debuts at the weekend.

Yengi replaced Louis Appéré just after the hour-mark before Shaun McWilliams made way for Wright-Phillips a few minutes later. Neither player were given much of an opportunity to show what they can do in a scrappy contest, especially as they only trained for the first time last Thursday.

That should change this week though, with Brady saying: "They only arrived into training on Thursday so it's hard to give them too much of an understanding of how we play and what we want but we wanted to get them on the pitch.

Tete Yengi

"You don't want to give them too much information but you give them little bits and pieces so you don't overload them and they can go out there and play with a bit of freedom.

"But I’m sure they will understand our principles and everything by the end of this week after a full week of training with us.”

Reflecting on a slog of a game at Sixfields, Brady added: "It was very stop-start at times. There were a lot of fouls and the ref never really let the game really go and it became very hard to get any rhythm into the game.

"It's been very dry lately and the pitch is bobbly and dry and it's hard to move the ball quickly. It needs to be soaked and wetted to move it but it was a real battle and a lot of the time in League Two, you come up against these teams and you have to stand up to the fight and try and play on top of it.