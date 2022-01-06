New signing Zimba can't wait to get started at Cobblers

Chanka Zimba.

Cobblers' new recruit Chanka Zimba says he is looking forward to testing himself in 'pressured situations' after making the temporary switch to Sixfields.

The 20-year-old will spend the rest of the season at Northampton on loan from Championship club Cardiff City.

Zimba has been prolific for various academy teams during his youth career but his only senior appearance came for Cardiff against Preston in the Championship earlier this season.

Joining the Cobblers will provide valuable experience of men's football and the pressure that comes with it.

"First and foremost I'm just glad to be here and it's a really good opportunity for me," said Zimba.

"I'm looking forward to those pressured situations. I like to think that I do well under pressure and this is an opportunity for me to express myself and show what I can do at this level and I'm looking forward to it.

"Getting the chance to play at senior level is what I want so if that's here, I'm very happy to do so and I can't wait to get going."

Explaining in his own words what he hopes to bring to the Cobblers, Zimba said: "The first thing is that I will work hard in every game, that's a given. I'm a player who likes to get shots off and I'm quite direct and I will score any type of goal.

"I've seen a few clips of the team on social media and the way they play is quite exciting so hopefully I can fit in up front but anywhere I can make an impact I will.

"I know the manager likes to play with a lot of energy and press from the front and I think that's the best way to be because you can win the ball higher up the pitch.