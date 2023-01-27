New signing Will Hondermarck on his career so far and what he will bring to the Cobblers

William Hondermarck believes he can bring a little bit of everything to the Cobblers midfield after completing his move to Sixfields this week.

Standing at over six foot, Hondermarck’s imposing stature and physical attributes had put him near the top of Jon Brady’s wish list both last January and again in the summer before a deal was done at the third time of asking on Thursday.

The 22-year-old’s arrival is part of a wider, long-term recruitment strategy but he will nonetheless be eager to make a positive first impression if and when he gets an opportunity in the next few months.

Asked what he will offer the team, Hondermarck said: "I will bring a lot of physicality and a lot of athleticism in the midfield. I'm a box-to-box midfielder and like to be very offensive and aggressive and I like to run with the ball.

"I will run back to win the ball and then drive forward so I feel I’m an all-round midfielder. With my age and my style of play, I think the manager felt I ticked the right boxes and he sees me playing a role in midfield."

Born in France but raised in Dublin, Hondermarck impressed with Drogheda United in Ireland before playing for Norwich, Harrogate and Barnsley.

"I started at quite an age and was a professional in Ireland at 17 and then I spent two years at Norwich,” he explained. “I went out on loan at Harrogate when I was at Norwich and I found that quite a tough experience.

"Your first loan is always a difficult one but it was important experience and I learned a lot and then it was at Barnsley where I broke through and played a bit in the Championship.

"I spent about a year and a half at Barnsley but I felt it was time for a change and there were a few opportunities and obviously now I've made my choice to come here.

