New signing Osew has lofty ambitions after thanking Brady and Cobblers for 'opportunity' at Sixfields

New signing Paul Osew says he’s ‘grateful’ to Jon Brady and the Cobblers for taking a chance on him following his release from AFC Wimbledon.

The 22-year-old full-back joined Northampton just over a week ago and has come in as defensive cover following season-ending injuries to Ali Koiki and Tyler Magloire. He’s signed a on a contract until the end of the current campaign and made his debut as a second-half substitute against Crewe on Saturday.

"It's a good start,” said Osew after the 1-0 win. “I'm just happy to be back playing again because I haven't played football in a long time.

Paul Osew

"I've integrated myself into the group and I'm just grateful for the gaffer for trusting me and giving me an opportunity to make my Cobblers debut.

"Since I came in from day one it's gone really well, not just on the pitch but off the pitch as well. The boys are welcoming and everyone has the mentality of trying to encourage each other.

"The players on the bench and even those who aren’t playing, everyone is together and encouraging each other to keep going and make sure we win as a team.”

Osew was released by Wimbledon in January but former Dons boss Mark Robinson made Brady aware of his availability following a long-term injury to first-choice left-back Koiki.

"It was a mutual agreement with Wimbledon to terminate my contract,” Osew explained. “I just felt like I needed a new start and to go on a different journey.

"My old manager at Wimbledon, Robbo, is good friends with Jon Brady so he got in contact with him. I am thankful to Robbo for that and also the gaffer for taking me in.

"He said he liked me and now I've made my debut for the Cobblers and my focus is on trying to help the team get promoted.”

Osew did well after replacing Ryan Haynes at Sixfields on Saturday, making one important tackle inside the box and showing his pace to get down the left flank on a couple of occasions.

"That's me and that's the type of player I am and that's what I can bring to the team,” he added. “I can get up and down the wing so hopefully you'll see a lot more of that.

"I'm versatile and I can play anywhere down the flank. I've played at left-back but I spent most of last season at right-back so I'm definitely used to playing at full-back.

"You just have to be ready to come on and and see out the game. The gaffer gave me my instructions for what he wanted when I got on and I did exactly that and that's all you can do.