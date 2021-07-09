New signing Nelson impressed boss Brady during trial at Cobblers

Sid Nelson. Picture: Pete Norton.

Jon Brady gave Cobblers the green light to sign Sid Nelson after being impressed by the defender at close quarters.

The 25-year-old centre-back has put pen to paper on a one-year contract at Northampton having spent the past week and a half training with Brady's squad at Moulton College.

Nelson was a free agent after two seasons at Tranmere but Town's manager believes they have found themselves a hidden gem.

"Sid has been training with us for a week and a half and we have had a good look at him," said Brady.

"He has come in and shown he is a strong leader, he is an organiser and a talker. He has got good experience in both League 1 and League 2 and we are really pleased to have him on board.