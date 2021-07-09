New signing Nelson impressed boss Brady during trial at Cobblers
Centre-back has penned a one-year deal
Jon Brady gave Cobblers the green light to sign Sid Nelson after being impressed by the defender at close quarters.
The 25-year-old centre-back has put pen to paper on a one-year contract at Northampton having spent the past week and a half training with Brady's squad at Moulton College.
Nelson was a free agent after two seasons at Tranmere but Town's manager believes they have found themselves a hidden gem.
"Sid has been training with us for a week and a half and we have had a good look at him," said Brady.
"He has come in and shown he is a strong leader, he is an organiser and a talker. He has got good experience in both League 1 and League 2 and we are really pleased to have him on board.
"We think he will be a good fit in to our central defensive unit, and over the last week and a half we have seen that he has already settled in to the group well. His work ethic matches the type of player we want in the squad and he fits the profile of the player we had identified we were looking for in that position."