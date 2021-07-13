New signing McGowan blown away by 'really impressive' Jon Brady

Aaron McGowan, playing for Kilmarnock, challenges for a header with Celtic's Mohamed Elyounoussi in the SPL last season. Picture: Getty.

One conversation with manager Jon Brady was all it took for new signing Aaron McGowan to get a 'good feeling' about signing for the Cobblers.

The 24-year-old right-back, who left Kilmarnock at the end of last season, took Town's summer haul into double figures when agreeing a two-year contract on Monday.

And as with so many before him, it was speaking to his new manager that convinced McGowan to sign on the dotted line.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I spoke to the manager last week and I got a good feeling straightaway - I liked how he approached himself on the phone call," said McGowan.

"He explained what he would like from me if I signed for the club and he told me what his ambitions are for the season and I just felt like it was something I really wanted to be part of.

"It feels like the right time to come back down south and test myself back in this division."

McGowan is far from the only new signing to speak so highly of Brady. Indeed, it has been a common theme throughout the summer.

Explaining what exactly impressed him so much, McGowan added: "Jon just came across very calm but very passionate at the same time and someone that won't get carried away.

"Obviously we spoke a bit about the plan for this season going forward but he also said he likes to take a step back from actually talking about promotion etc. and instead focus on building characters who can emphasise that to the squad.

"That was something I liked and I prefer that to someone who's going to drill down on you and demand what they want from you all the time. Jon's more the sort of manager who gets you in the building and trusts you to get on with it and then let the dressing room lead.