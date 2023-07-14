New signing Manny Monthé fits the bill for what Cobblers need - Jon Brady
Having been on the hunt for an experienced centre-back with scope to improve, Jon Brady believes Cobblers have got the man they need in new signing Manny Monthé.
The 28-year-old, 6ft 4in centre-half has penned a two-year deal at Sixfields and becomes the club’s third summer signing. A powerful, aerially dominant defender, Monthé adds experience to Town’s back-line – but Brady believes he also has potential to improve following two strong seasons for Walsall.
"We were looking for another experienced centre-back and we are pleased to have recruited Manny," said Brady. "He is only 28 but already has nearly 300 senior appearances under his belt and has played a lot of football in the last five years particularly.
"He is left-footed, big and strong and powerful and a threat in both boxes. He can play in a three or a four and is a good fit with the other centre-backs we have.
"He has a good experience and is a three-time promotion winner but he is also a player who we think has the potential to get better and with our record of helping players to develop and improve, we believe this is a good signing for us."
Cobblers fans could see their new signing in action for the first time in Saturday’s friendly against Leicester City.