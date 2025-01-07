New signing Liam Shaw 'excited' to play for Cobblers under Kevin Nolan

Liam Shaw

Liam Shaw says he is ‘excited’ to learn from Kevin Nolan after he became Cobblers’ first January signing last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old penned a two and a half year deal on Friday, just two days after the transfer window opened, after Cobblers agreed to trigger the release clause in his contract at Fleetwood Town.

"It's happened really quickly but I'm happy to be here and I'm looking forward to the challenge,” said Shaw, who made his debut in the win at Burton. "It always feels nice to be wanted and that gives you confidence as a player when you go out onto the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I spoke to the manager before I signed and he said he liked the way I play and I'm just excited to work under him and learn from him. He's played at the highest level and he has a lot of experience so I think I can develop under him. I'll get my head down, work hard and do my best for the team.”

Shaw came through the academy at Sheffield Wednesday before earning a big move to Celtic, but he has since struggled to find a settled home.

"I've played for Sheffield Wednesday and Celtic and they were great experiences,” he added. “I was a young player when I went there (Celtic) but I took a lot from playing for such a big club and I feel I have developed more as a player since then.

"I would describe myself as a number eight and a box-to-box midfielder. I like to do both sides of the game and I play with a lot of energy and I'll always give 100 per cent for the team.”