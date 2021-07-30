New signing Koiki hasn't joined Cobblers to warm a place on the bench

Ali Koiki.

New Cobblers signing Ali Koiki hopes Sixfields can be the place where he kick-starts his senior career after a stop-start couple of years.

The 21-year-old was confirmed as Jon Brady's 11th summer addition last week following a short but successful time on trial with the club.

Koiki, who spent last season at Bristol Rovers, impressed in a friendly with Nottingham Forest and then put pen to paper on a one-year contract on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm very excited to be here," he said. "It was really good to come in on trial and now I'm just excited to get going and start the season.

"The club got in contact with me and as soon as I heard from them, I wanted to go for it. I came down and obviously played in the friendly against Nottingham Forest and from there we got a deal sorted.

"It's been nice to train with the lads. I was only here training for one day but the lads seem really good and I already know one player (Benny Ashley-Seal) already so it wasn't too difficult to settle in."

Koiki has struggled for consistency and regular game-time in his injury-hit senior career so far, but aged only 21, Sixfields could be the place where he starts to fulfil his potential.

"I want to rack up as many appearances as I can and take it from there," he continued. "I had a few injuries last season but those are well behind me and I'm looking forward to the season.

"I know I'll have good competition for a place in the team but that's always healthy for the team and it'll only push me to be better."