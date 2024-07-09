New signing Jack Baldwin will be a 'leader' for Cobblers, says boss Brady
The experienced 31-year-old has made over 400 career appearances, including spells at Peterborough and Sunderland, and joins Northampton for an undisclosed fee from Ross County, where he was captain.
Town's fifth signing in the space of a week, Baldwin will be viewed as a replacement for the departing Sam Sherring in central defence and he’s likely to be a key part of Brady’s team in League One for the coming season.
"Jack is a real leader, an organiser and someone we are delighted to welcome to the club," said Brady. "He is a brave defender, someone who wins his fair share of tackles and blocks but he can play too.
"He is a good age, with a good pedigree and a lot of experience, playing at a number of different levels and both in England and Scotland.
"Jack will come in and be part of a good group of central defenders in the squad and we are very pleased to welcome him to Sixfields."
