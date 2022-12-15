New signing Harrop believes he can offer something different to Cobblers

New signing Josh Harrop believes he can offer Cobblers something a little bit different to what they currently have.

From defence through to attack, Town already have most bases covered but Harrop’s skillset may well provide manager Jon Brady with a little more flexibility. The 26-year-old, who had been without a club since August, signed a short-term deal at Sixfields on Monday, and he hopes this is the moment his career gets back on track following a couple of frustrating, injury-hit seasons.

"It's been a difficult few years to be honest,” admitted Harrop, who scored on his one and only appearance for Manchester United. "I went to Preston with really high hopes but it was a rocky road there, sometimes it was really good, other times it wasn’t so good.

New signing Josh Harrop. Picture: Pete Norton.

"But that's football, it happens. I had a few loans and some injuries here and there. Nothing crazy but little things which slowed my progress.

"That's why, when I left Preston, I wanted to focus on my body and get myself right so I could go and do what I know I'm capable of and that's where I feel like I am now.”

Harrop’s ability belongs at League One level, if not the Championship, but his body has prevented him from showcasing that ability on a consistent basis. That was, in part, his reasoning for mutually agreeing to cancel his contract at Preston on deadline day.

"I spoke to my agent and we didn't want to rush into going somewhere else straightaway,” he said. "I wanted to take a bit of time to work on myself and work on my body so I don't pick up these little injuries.

"Now my body feels great and I feel good mentally. I came down to the club, trained for a couple of weeks and it’s really nice to be here. I already get on with the other lads well and I’ve managed to get myself a deal here so I’m really happy.”

The big question for Cobblers fans is this: what will Harrop bring to their team?

"I'm an attacking player,” he explained. “I'll drive with the ball and I like to get shots off and create chances. I want to pick up spaces on the pitch and drive with the ball and score goals. That's what I want to add to the team.

"I'm versatile. I can play in an attacking midfield role or I can play off the wing – either position suits me."

Cobblers are not blessed with too many players of his ilk so he could be the creative spark they have lacked in certain games this season.

For the player himself, it is a crossroads moment. With the help of Brady and Colin Calderwood, he is desperate to resurrect his once burgeoning career and rediscover the talent that saw him play for Manchester United and make 95 appearances for a Championship club.

"The one thing I noticed as soon as I came in was how good the coaches were and that’s really important for me,” Harrop added. "They are hands-on and they bond well with the lads but at the same time they get the most out of them and training is at a good level.

"There's no messing around once we are training and that's one thing I liked – the way the coaching staff are and the way the manager is.

