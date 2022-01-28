New signing Eppiah 'has all the attributes' Brady was looking for

Josh Eppiah.

Young striker Josh Eppiah 'has all the attributes' that the Cobblers were looking for in a new signing, according to manager Jon Brady.

The 23-year-old will add much-needed depth to the forward line having joined on loan from Premier League side Leicester City for the rest of the season.

He has experience playing first-team football in both England and his home nation Belgium, although injury has stunted his progress.

"Josh is a powerful striker who is someone we have been monitoring closely," said Brady.

"He has the attributes we are looking for, he is at the very top end of his age bracket and he has experience of playing both in this country and in the top division in Belgium.

"Our reputation of being a club that helps to develop young players has helped us here, we think Josh can do well for us and in turn we can help Josh.