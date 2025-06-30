New signing Elliott List wants to 'excite' Cobblers fans with his speed and directness

Elliott List

Elliott List wants to ‘excite’ Cobblers supporters with his speed and directness after joining the club earlier this summer.

The 28-year-old tricky winger could not agree terms on a new deal at Stevenage and so opted to switch clubs for the first time in six years, putting pen to paper on a two-year contract with Northampton as one of nine summer signings – and he hopes to take his game up a level under the guidance of Kevin Nolan and Colin Calderwood.

He said: "The gaffer has played at the top level and I think there's so much I can learn from both him and Colin. It's another voice in my ear to help my game and teach me new things that I might not have heard before.

"It's also an exciting time for the club and I had a great conversation with Colin and Kevin about that. They spoke about how they wanted my pace in wide areas so it was definitely an opportunity that I wanted to take.

"The manager spoke about wanting me to pick up the ball, drive with it and being exciting, getting shots off and putting crosses in, and also working hard for the team and doing all I can to contribute to the team.

"I started playing League One when I was 18 so I know what this division is all about and I want to help us push so we can move up the table and be successful together. Hopefully I can score a few goals too!”