New signing Connolly is all about pace, pace, pace!

Dylan Connolly in action for AFC Wimbledon.

Pace is not something the Cobblers have been blessed with in recent years but they should have no such problems next season following their early summer business.

After last week’s addition of the nippy Mitch Pinnock from Kilmarnock, Town further added to their ranks on Tuesday by snapping up rapid winger Dylan Connolly, another player to make the lengthy trip from Scotland to Sixfields this summer.

The Dublin-born, former AFC Wimbledon and Bradford City man, who rejected a new contract at old club St Mirren in favour of a return to England, is just about as quick as they come and his signature is a big clue as to the style of football manager Jon Brady intends to implement next season.

Eager to play with high energy and high intensity, Connolly should slot right in.

“The gaffer wants to play with pace and he wants to play on the front foot and for an attacking player, that’s music to your ears because it’ll only benefit my game,” said the Irishman.

“When I came down to speak with him and see the area and see training ground, it was a no-brainer.

“I’m just very excited to get going now and get training and start showing people what I can do.”

At 26, Connolly is the same age as Pinnock and Paul Lewis, and only one year younger than Nicke Kabamba. He also signed the same length of contract, penning a two-year contract.

Whilst it is no guarantee of success, the Cobblers are at least following a clear plan as they go about their business this summer.

And if Connolly is as good as his word, he’ll be an exciting watch next season.

“I’m an out-and-out winger and I can play through the middle as well and I’ll bring pace and power to the team,” he tells Cobblers fans. “I’m happy to play on either flank, I don’t have a preference either way.

“I like to run at defenders and use my pace as much as I can and then put balls into the box and get shots away. Pace is probably one of my main attributes and that’s what I’ll bring to the team.

“I’m also hard-working and will try and make things happen out of nothing - try and be a spark for the team.

“It’s exciting to see other attacking players sign for the club as well because it’ll mean there’s strong competition for places in the squad and that’s something I thrive off.”

Having played in Ireland, England and Scotland, Connolly is no stranger to a new challenge.

He added: “I’ve been a bit all over the place but I’ve enjoyed every minute of my career and I’ve had a lot of really good experiences. This will be a new one for me and I’m looking forward to it.

“I have played against the club before - two years ago when I was at Bradford, I think it was my debut, and I know it’s a good club and an ambitious club.