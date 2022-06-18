Ben Fox

Ben Fox has vowed to ‘make things happen’ in Cobblers’ engine room next season after joining the club on a two-year deal from Grimsby Town this week.

The 24-year-old describes himself as a ‘box-to-box midfielder’ who will provide energy and drive in the middle of the park. He believes he is an ideal fit for the style of football that manager Jon Brady wants to play at Sixfields.

"I will look to bring energy and play on the front foot, in and out of possession, and I like to make things happen and impact the game,” explained Fox. "You will see a strong work ethic and plenty of energy and I'll give it 110 per cent and hopefully I can make a positive impact on the team.

"I think I'll fit in well. From the conversations I've had with the gaffer, he has been very positive and very clear that I fit the profile for what the club are looking for.

"It's music to my ears to hear the manager say that he thinks I will be successful because I want to be as successful as I can and ultimately try and help this club win promotion."

Asked what type of midfielder he is, Fox added: "I'd say I'm more box-to-box and I like to get up and down the pitch and try and help the team out both defensively and offensively.

"I want to get on the ball and try and make things happen and I'm not afraid of a tackle either! I don't mind getting stuck in and hopefully I will be all-action in a positive way and really make a difference.”

The Englishman also has promotion-winning experience under his belt after playing a huge role in Grimsby’s remarkable play-off final success in the National League last season. The Mariners scored three extra-time winning goals across their play-off campaign, with Fox named man of the match in the final against Solihull Moors.

"The way we won promotion with Grimsby was incredible,” added the midfielder. “I don't think you could ever have three games like that again in terms of how we did it.

"We managed to get over the line, which was fantastic, and I'm delighted that the club is back in the football league, but this was an opportunity that I couldn't turn down - it's a chance to progress my career.