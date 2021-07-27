New kick-off time for Swindon's trip to Sixfields

Sixfields.

Cobblers' home game with Swindon Town on Saturday, September 18, will kick-off at the slightly earlier time of 2pm.

The match has been moved forward an hour to avoid a direct clash with a Northampton Saints rugby fixture kicking off at 3pm that same afternoon, meanwhile Saints themselves have moved their kick-off time on Saturday, October 2, to 2pm to avoid a clash with the Sutton United game.