New kick-off time for Swindon's trip to Sixfields
Change made to avoid clash with Saints
Cobblers' home game with Swindon Town on Saturday, September 18, will kick-off at the slightly earlier time of 2pm.
The match has been moved forward an hour to avoid a direct clash with a Northampton Saints rugby fixture kicking off at 3pm that same afternoon, meanwhile Saints themselves have moved their kick-off time on Saturday, October 2, to 2pm to avoid a clash with the Sutton United game.
The two clubs will continue to work together to limit direct kick-off clashes whenever possible this season, with both clubs moving kick-off times on occasions for the benefit of local residents and supporters attending matches at either Sixfields or Franklin's Gardens.