New kick-off time for Northampton's League One fixture against Rotherham United
Northampton’s home fixture against Rotherham United in October has been brought forward.
The Sky Bet League One encounter at Sixfields, currently scheduled for Saturday, October 11th, although it is on an international weekend so could be rearranged for another date, will now kick-off at the slightly earlier time of 2pm. The change has been made to avoid a direct clash with a Northampton Saints fixture.
“As in previous seasons, both clubs will continue to work together to avoid direct clashes wherever possible,” confirmed a Northampton Town statement. “Supporters should also note this game is scheduled to take place during an international window.”