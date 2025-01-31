New Huddersfield Town striker ruled out of Cobblers game due to 'strange' injury
The striker, who joined Huddersfield from Luton for £3million earlier in the window, is set to be out for between four to six weeks, but fellow January signing Dion Charles should start against Cobblers.
Manager Michael Duff said: “Joe’s felt something in his hamstring, it’s been scanned and he’s got something in his hamstring unfortunately.
“It’s a bit of a strange one that we don’t actually know when he did it, because he didn’t come off on Saturday against Bolton complaining of it, we took him off to try and manage his minutes so he doesn’t break.
“He came in Sunday, he felt okay and didn’t report anything, and then Monday just felt what he described as a cramp sensation. He didn’t quite feel right, so we x-rayed it as a precaution, and it’s popped up with a semi-significant hamstring injury.
“It’s a strange one. You look at Lasse Sorensen when he did a similar type thing, there’s a big mechanism that you can visually see [it], Joe’s felt nothing. It’s a blow, it’s disappointing for him, disappointing for us – bad luck strikes again.”
On the length of Taylor’s absence, Duff said: “You’re looking at four to six weeks I think. It’s very similar to the (David) Kasumu one, [and] the Lasse Sorensen second time round one.”
