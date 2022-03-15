New figures reveal every League Two squad's market value - and where Northampton Town rank

Should one club be doing better and is another club getting more than their money is worth?

We’ve taken a look at each squad in League Two to reveal which club has the biggest market value and how Northampton Town compares to their league rivals.

All values are based on assessments made by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and are accurate as of March 15, 2022.

1. Mansfield Town - £6.64m Matty Longstaff, on loan from Newcastle United, is rated as Mansfield's most valuable player at £2.25m. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

2. Salford City - £6.57m Donald Love would cost a cool £720,000 if he was to be bought from Salford City, according to transfermarkt.co.uk Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

3. Swindon Town - £4.55m Jonny Williams is one of the most expensive player in the league, with the Swindon Town man valued at £720,000. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Bristol Rovers - £4.19m Defensive midfielder Glenn Whelan is valued at £720,000 as is Rovers' most valuable player. Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales