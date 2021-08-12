New date for Cobblers' trip to Newport trip after pitch problems force postponement

Newport relaid their pitch over the summer.

Cobblers' trip across the border to Newport County has been rearranged for Tuesday, September 14, at 7.45pm.

The Sky Bet League Two fixture was originally scheduled for next Tuesday (August 17) but had to be moved back a few weeks as the pitch at Rodney Parade will not be ready in time.

The club will confirm ticket details for the game in due course.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the situation earlier in the week, manager Jon Brady said: "It is what it is. We don't have much control over it.