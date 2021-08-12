New date for Cobblers' trip to Newport trip after pitch problems force postponement
Town will now head to south Wales in September
Cobblers' trip across the border to Newport County has been rearranged for Tuesday, September 14, at 7.45pm.
The Sky Bet League Two fixture was originally scheduled for next Tuesday (August 17) but had to be moved back a few weeks as the pitch at Rodney Parade will not be ready in time.
The club will confirm ticket details for the game in due course.
Speaking about the situation earlier in the week, manager Jon Brady said: "It is what it is. We don't have much control over it.
"We've got to be flexible and adaptable and if we can get it rearranged for September, that would be fantastic."