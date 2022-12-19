New date for Cobblers' trip to Harrogate Town
Game was called off last week due to a frozen pitch
By James Heneghan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Northampton’s Sky Bet League Two fixture at Harrogate Town, postponed from last Saturday (December 10th), has been rearranged for Tuesday, February 28th, at 7.45pm.
The original game was called off due to a frozen pitch at Wetherby Road. Tickets purchased for the initial fixture will remain valid for the rearranged date.
Supporters unable to attend the new date should visit Northampton Town’s ticket office before 5pm on February 27th to claim a refund.