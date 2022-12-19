News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

New date for Cobblers' trip to Harrogate Town

Game was called off last week due to a frozen pitch

By James Heneghan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Northampton’s Sky Bet League Two fixture at Harrogate Town, postponed from last Saturday (December 10th), has been rearranged for Tuesday, February 28th, at 7.45pm.

The original game was called off due to a frozen pitch at Wetherby Road. Tickets purchased for the initial fixture will remain valid for the rearranged date.

Hide Ad

Supporters unable to attend the new date should visit Northampton Town’s ticket office before 5pm on February 27th to claim a refund.

Wetherby Road
NorthamptonCobblersHarrogate TownSupporters