New date confirmed Northampton's League One game against Reading

Northampton’s Sky Bet League One game against Reading has been re-arranged.

The fixture will now take place at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Tuesday, October 21st, with an 8pm kick-off. It was originally due to be held last weekend but did not go ahead due to international call-ups within the Cobblers squad.

Tickets valid for the original game will be valid for the rearranged date. If you have purchased a ticket for the original game and are now unable to make the new date, you can contact the Northampton Town ticket office by noon on Monday, October 20th, to arrange a refund.