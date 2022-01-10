New date confirmed for Walsall's trip to Sixfields

Sixfields.

Cobblers' home game with Walsall has been rearranged for March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sky Bet League Two fixture was originally pencilled in for Boxing Day but had to be postponed due to a COVID outbreak in Northampton's squad.

The game will now take place at Sixfields on Tuesday, March 1, at 7.45pm.