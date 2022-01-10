New date confirmed for Walsall's trip to Sixfields
Saddlers' visit was originally due to take place on Boxing Day
Monday, 10th January 2022, 11:57 am
Cobblers' home game with Walsall has been rearranged for March.
The Sky Bet League Two fixture was originally pencilled in for Boxing Day but had to be postponed due to a COVID outbreak in Northampton's squad.
The game will now take place at Sixfields on Tuesday, March 1, at 7.45pm.
Any tickets purchased for Boxing Day will be valid for the re-arrangement. Any match ticket holders (not season ticket holders) who cannot make the game should please contact the ticket office before 5pm on Monday February 28th to request a refund.