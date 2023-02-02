News you can trust since 1931
New date confirmed for Cobblers' League Two fixture against Mansfield Town

Fixture was originally postponed due to a frozen pitch

By James Heneghan
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 12:12pm

Cobblers’ Sky Bet League Two fixture with Mansfield Town, postponed from Saturday, January 21st, will now take place on Tuesday, March 14th, at 7.45pm.

The original fixture was postponed due to a frozen pitch but tickets purchased for that game will remain valid for the re-arrangement.

Match ticket holders who are unable to attend on should contact the ticket office before the end of Monday, March 13th, to move their ticket to another fixture or to claim a refund.

Sixfields
Tickets for the re-arranged game can be purchased via ntfcdirect.co.uk. Any iFollow passes purchased for the original game will also be valid for the new date.

