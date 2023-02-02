New date confirmed for Cobblers' League Two fixture against Mansfield Town

Cobblers’ Sky Bet League Two fixture with Mansfield Town, postponed from Saturday, January 21st, will now take place on Tuesday, March 14th, at 7.45pm.

The original fixture was postponed due to a frozen pitch but tickets purchased for that game will remain valid for the re-arrangement.

Match ticket holders who are unable to attend on should contact the ticket office before the end of Monday, March 13th, to move their ticket to another fixture or to claim a refund.

Sixfields