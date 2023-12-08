News you can trust since 1931
New date confirmed for Cobblers' League One trip to rivals Peterborough United

Fixture was set for January but has been called off due to Peterborough’s FA Cup progress
By James Heneghan
Published 8th Dec 2023, 15:56 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 15:57 GMT
Northampton Town's Sky Bet League One trip to Peterborough United has been rearranged for Tuesday, March 5th, at 7.45pm.

The game was originally due to be played on Saturday, January 6th, but had to be moved due to Peterborough’s involvement in the FA Cup. Posh beat Doncaster Rovers last weekend to book their place in round three where they will host Leeds United.

Cobblers will announce ticket details in due course.

