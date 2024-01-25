Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town were due to travel to the Kassam Stadium last weekend, but the Sky Bet League One match was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The fixture has been quickly rearranged though, and the match will now take place at the Kassam on Tuesday, February 20, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

It means Jon Brady's men will face a hectic run of five games in 15 days between February 10 and February 24.

The Cobblers will travel to play Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium Tuesday, February 20 (Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The run kicks off with a home date against Bolton Wanderers (Feb 10), with a trip to Leyton Orient following on Tuesday, February 13.

On Saturday, February 17, the Cobblers then host Bristol Rovers at Sixfields before going to Oxford on the Tuesday (Feb 20) and then travelling to Burton Albion on February 24.

Town had sold out their 1,500 allocation for Saturday’s original fixture against Oxford, and all tickets remain valid for the new date.

But the club has also announced details for those unable to make the rearranged fixture, and how any returns can be purchased by other supporters.

A club statement reads: "The original game had sold out for Cobblers supporters and any tickets purchased for the original date are valid for the new date.

"If you cannot make the new date, please return your tickets to the ticket office by Friday, February 2 to claim a refund.

"In the event that any tickets are returned, they will go on sale to season tickets holders from 10am on Monday, February 5, until close of business on Thursday, February 8, at one per person (same category of ticket as the season ticket held.)

"Members can then buy on the same basis on Friday, February 9, before unlimited general sale begins at 10am on Saturday, February 10.

"Whether sales are in person only or in person and online will be subject to the numbers returned. All sales are subject to availability at all times.