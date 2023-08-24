News you can trust since 1931
New date and time announced for Cobblers' League One trip to Derby County

Game was originally called off due to international call-ups
By James Heneghan
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 12:01 BST

Northampton’s Sky Bet League One fixture with Derby County has been re-arranged for Tuesday, October 31st (7.45pm kick-off).

The game has been moved from its original date of Saturday, September 9th, following international call ups within the Rams squad. Barnsley v Portsmouth, Shrewsbury Town v Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United v Cheltenham Town have also been called off on that weekend.

Any tickets purchased for the original game will be valid for the new date. If any supporter has purchased a ticket and is unable to make the new date, contact the ticket office before 4pm on Monday October 30th for a refund. In the meantime, tickets remain on sale for the game.

