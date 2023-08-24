New date and time announced for Cobblers' League One trip to Derby County

The game has been moved from its original date of Saturday, September 9th, following international call ups within the Rams squad. Barnsley v Portsmouth, Shrewsbury Town v Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United v Cheltenham Town have also been called off on that weekend.

Any tickets purchased for the original game will be valid for the new date. If any supporter has purchased a ticket and is unable to make the new date, contact the ticket office before 4pm on Monday October 30th for a refund. In the meantime, tickets remain on sale for the game.