New Cambridge boss 'really impressed' by Cobblers ahead of League One meeting

New Cambridge United head coach Garry Monk has been ‘really impressed’ by what he’s seen from the Cobblers ahead of Saturday’s League One meeting at the Abbey Stadium.

Cambridge are just two places and four points above the drop zone after four successive defeats but Monk is hoping for an immediate uplift, starting against Northampton, having replaced Neil Harris this week.

"I’ve watched them a lot and I’ve been really impressed,” said Monk. “They’ve had a very good season and what they have done there has been highly competitive.

"Obviously, the game the other night, on paper it’s a heavy defeat but up to a certain point, they were competing really well and they showed a lot of quality so we know the quality they have.

"Managers always say every game is a tough game but this really is a tough game for us and there’s also that bit of localness which puts a nice edge on it, but if I’m honest with you, as much as we are aware of Northampton and their qualities, a lot of our focus has been on ourselves.

"It’s about our performance and what we do and trying to make oppositions worry about us more than us worrying about them. If we can play at a high level against good opposition, which they are, it will be a good game and I think we can get a result.”