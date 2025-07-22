Skipper Sam Hoskins

Cobblers drew 0-0 with West Ham United Under-21s on Tuesday night in their fifth pre-season friendly and first at Sixfields.

There were opportunities to score across both halves for Town but the final pass or shot eluded them throughout, however manager Kevin Nolan can take positives from the evening, particularly the performance of newly-signed Jordan Thorniley. Tyrese Fornah and Jack Burroughs also caught the eye.

The Oxford United loanee was given his first run-out in claret since signing last week as he started on the left side of a back three, next to Jordan Willis and Jack Baldwin, with Burroughs and Joe Wormleighton operating at wing-back. Fornah and Dean Campbell continued their partnership in midfield, behind a front three of Elliott List, Cameron McGeehan and Sam Hoskins.

Once again defender Nesta Guinness-Walker and young attacker Kamarai Swyer were both absent due to injury, as was centre-back Conor McCarthy, while skipper Jon Guthrie, midfielder Liam Shaw and striker Tom Eaves all remain sidelined for the long-term.

Town were clearly lacking a focal point in the final third but there was encouragement to be found in the way they moved the ball through midfield and then pressed aggressively out of possession. One such move so nearly led to a tap-in for Hoskins but List’s cutback just evaded him after smart work from Fornah.

Fornah produced a few other nice moments in midfield and Burroughs, who pushed very high at times, was also impressing down the right, none more so than when his tenacious work led to a good chance for Hoskins, but a fantastic last-ditch block denied him.

West Ham did not threaten as much but they always looked dangerous with their pace in behind, as demonstrated by the speedy Emeka Adiele when he burst through on goal before being denied by a fine save from Lee Burge.

Nolan made three changes at half-time, replacing Willis, Baldwin and Wormleighton with Max Dyche, Jack Perkins and Michael Jacobs, and the latter was the architect of a good chance just after the beak, finding Fornah who in turn set up List but he was denied at close-range.

List also had Town’s best opportunity of the game with 20 minutes to play but he directed Jacobs’ low cross straight at Fin Herrick when a finish either side of the goalkeeper would have been a certain goal.

West Ham could have nicked it with five minutes to play but substitute Ross Fitzsimons pulled off a terrific stop to keep out Regan Clayton.

Cobblers: Burge (Fitzsimons 69), Baldwin (Perkins 45), Willis (Dyche 45), Thorniley (Tomlinson 85), Burroughs (Ireland 88), Wormleighton (Jacobs 45), Campbell, Fornah, McGeehan, List, Hoskins ©

Subs not used: Dobson

West Ham starting XI: Herrick, Battrum, Luizao, Caliste, Golambeckis, Forbes, Moore, Akpata ©, Ajala, Rigge, Adiele

Referee: Joe Woolmer Attendance: 1,056