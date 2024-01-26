New boss Hurst targets Shrewsbury response but admits he's 'not a miracle worker'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 49-year-old was unveiled as the Shrews' new boss on Wednesday, two days after former Cobblers midfielder Matt Taylor had been sacked following last Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Peterborough United.

The loss to Posh was a seventh in eight matches for the Shrews, who have dropped to one place and just four points above the Sky Bet League One relegation zone.

Hurst was previously manager at Shrewsbury between 2016 and 2018, leading them to the league one play-off final as well as a second trip to Wembley for an EFL Trophy final.

Paul Hurst has returned the Shrewsbury Town after five years away (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Despite that success, his return has received a mixed response from Shrews fans.

Some have questioned the wisdom of hiring a manager who, since he quit the New Meadow, has been sacked by his three subsequent employers, Ipswich Town, Scunthorpe United and, most latterly in October, Grimsby Town.

Hurst says he understands those concerns, but says he has 'unfinished business' at Shrewsbury and is focusing on turning the team's form round as quickly as possible.

But although he is hoping 'to get a response' against the Cobblers this weekend, he is warning that may not happen things may not get better straight away.

Paul Hurst will be assisted by former Cobblers skipper and defender Chris Doig (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“I have tried to watch as many games as I can in a period of time,” said Hurst at his first press conference on Wednesday.

“Naturally, I looked at a couple before the situation came about just from an interest perspective.

“It looks like an honest group of players, and I have not seen anything where I have thought the players are not trying or anything like that, which can sometimes be the case.

“We have clearly got to improve some these things, but as you touched on, it is very unusual, or you are very fortunate if you go into a job when everything is going well.

“I am hoping that we can get a response, a change in voice, a change in training, and again, I want to make it clear that is no criticism of what has gone before and Matt and Marcus (Bignott), but everyone will do things differently.

“It might be quite significantly different in terms of approach, it might be just slightly different.

"It might be different in terms of just picking a different player or preferring a different player.

“I am not here to criticise one little bit. We all do our jobs to the best of our ability and that is what I will try to do.

"I am certainly not a miracle worker.