Nesta Guinness-Walker is enjoying his football as a Cobbler but he’s not thinking about what the future holds beyond the next game after signing a short-term deal with the club in September.

The 25-year-old arrived as cover at left-back but long-term injuries to Patrick Brough, Luke Mbete and Ali Koiki meant he immediately became a critical member of the squad as Jon Brady’s first choice – and only – option in the position.

Despite little game-time before arriving, Guinness-Walker has started each of the last six league games and he’s impressed in doing so, including during Saturday’s goalless draw at Blackpool.

"I've settled in really well,” he said. “Games like this (Blackpool) makes me happy – being part of a team and digging in all together to get a result.

"It was my responsibility to come in fit and ready to go and then an opportunity arose and I feel I've taken it with both hands. I just want to keep playing and keep improving and keep helping the team.”

Asked about his future, Guinness-Walker added: "I'm taking it game by game. They are coming so thick and fast and I'm focused on enjoying my football and trying to help the team get results and playing as many minutes as I can. That's all I want to do."

Cobblers were the better side for 70 minutes at Bloomfield Road but the hosts could have nicked it late on with goalkeeper Lee Burge producing one particularly excellent save.

"I definitely think it's a point gained,” insisted Guinness-Walker. “Blackpool is a tough place to go away from home but the boys dug in and we kept a clean sheet and picked up a point and we'll take that.

"We had chances to nick it and if we had been a bit more clinical maybe we would have come away with all three points, but a point on the road is always positive and we can take that into the next game.

"We back ourselves as a group and we have a real togetherness and games like this show that when we dig in and work as a collective, we can go up against anyone and get a result.”

Unfortunately, Town’s injury crisis showed no signs of abating on the Fylde coast after Jack Sowerby suffered a horrible knee injury just 12 minutes in.

Guinness-Walker continued: "It's difficult at the minute with all the injuries but the games are coming thick and fast and we just have to stay together as a group and whoever's starting and coming on, they need to be at their best and get results.

"I don't know what Jack's injury is but I hope it's nothing serious and my thoughts are with him because it's never nice. Hopefully he can make a speedy recovery and be back with the boys as soon as possible.”