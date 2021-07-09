Nelson 'can't wait to get started' after joining Cobblers

Sid Nelson training at Moulton College.

New signing Sid Nelson says he already feels part of the team at Northampton having spent the past week or so training with Jon Brady's squad.

The 25-year-old defender became Town's ninth summer signing when agreeing a one-year contract on Friday morning.

He has trained at Moulton College for the past week and could be involved when Cobblers play their first friendly at Sileby Rangers on Saturday.

"It's been a funny one really because I've already been up here for the last week and a half," said Nelson. "The gaffer had asked me to come in and train before anything happened.

"It was good to do that because I could get a feel for the place and meet the boys - I already feel part of the team quicker than I normally would.

"It was also good to train and see everything here first-hand before signing on the dotted line. It felt different but it was good and now I'm glad we've got something over the line and I'm just excited and I'm buzzing to be here."

Nelson will compete alongside Fraser Horsfall and Jon Guthrie at centre-back, and his first opportunity to impress could come at Fernie Fields this weekend.

"It's all going to come thick and fast now," added the former Millwall man. "Training has obviously been tough but it always is in pre-season and now we play our first friendly this weekend - I can't wait to get started.

"There's competition for places but it's always healthy competition when you have good players competing with you.