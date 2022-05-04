National League North play-off dates confirmed

The schedule for the National League North play-offs has been confirmed

Brackley Town, who have been confirmed as runners-up behind champions Gateshead, are already in the play-offs while Kettering Town are hoping to join them.

The Poppies currently hold the final play-off position on goal difference from Boston United ahead of this weekend’s final games of the regular season with Ian Culverhouse’s team travelling to Curzon Ashton on Saturday.

Should Kettering take that final spot, they now know they will travel to fourth-placed Kidderminster Harriers on Thursday, May 12 in a play-off eliminator while the other match at the same stage will be between Chorley and York City.

Brackley will host either Chorley or York at St James Park on Saturday, May 14 while the other semi-final will see AFC Fylde have home advantage.

Since 2018, the play-off positions in both the National League North and South have been extended to six - with the champions being promoted automatically.

In both leagues, the remaining six fight it out for one final slot with two Eliminator matches taking place before the semi-finals.

The one-off match format has added even more excitement and kept more clubs involved in the shake-up for longer.

All ties are single-leg matches with extra-time and penalties used if necessary.

The National League consulted with clubs about the dates of the play-off semi-finals and a possible clash with the FA Cup Final.

Following this consultation, clubs will be granted permission to switch their semi-final from Saturday, May 14 to Sunday, May 15 if both clubs agree to do so.

Fixture changes will be agreed and confirmed by no later than Thursday, May 12.

Confirmed schedule of the Vanarama National League North and South play-offs

Eliminator A: Wednesday, May 11 - 5th place vs 6th place (7.45pm).

Eliminator B: Thursday, May 12 - 4th place vs 7th place (7.45pm).

Semi-Final: Saturday, May 14* – 2nd place vs winner of Match A (3pm).

Semi-Final: Sunday, May 15 – 3rd place vs winner of Match B (3pm).

Promotion Final: Saturday, May 21 (at home ground of highest placed team, 3pm)