'My gaffer', 'the best manager in my lifetime' - Cobblers fans send their love to Jon Brady

Jon Brady

Cobblers fans have been sending their love and appreciation to Jon Brady after his shock decision to step down as Town manager.

The 49-year-old caught everyone by surprise when resigning from his position after 200 games and nearly four years in charge.

The messages of love and support have been flooding in since the news broke. Here are just a taste of what supporters have been saying...

Paul J Harman

“Supported the club since the mid 70s and we've had some fantastic managers (few and far between admittedly). He was the best for me...for the Club and as a human being. Devastated.”

David Toby

"Absolutely gutted. First and foremost, he represented everything that was good about Northampton Town. He will be sorely missed. Wish him well and happiness for the future.”

Warren Mayes

"Gutted he’s gone. Can imagine the pressure of the job is a lot and when you have only half the team to select from it’s difficult. The main thing is I hope Jon is ok!”

Harry

"Gutted it’s ended this way, will go down as one of the cobblers best managers in my lifetime, always put a team on the pitch that the fans could be proud of but I feel ultimately this was going one way this season for multiple factors but a massive thank you for what’s he’s done.”

Andy Wimpress

"Gutted. Genuinely think he’d have got us out of trouble or at least deserved the chance to without the fans calling for his head. Only saving grace is he went on his terms rather than pushed.”

Riley Hodder

"Shocked, gutted, you name it. What a job he’s done for not just the club but the town. Really put some togetherness between us all and can’t do anything but thank him. Hope to see him do well with whatever is next for him and he’ll always go down as one of the best we’ve had.”

Nathan

"I’m really upset. Loved Brady’s passion for the club and the town and it was really unique. Some things could’ve been different but under tough circumstances he normally pulls something out of the bag. Impossible to replace in my opinion.”

Karl Scott

“Gutted by this news some good times on the pitch but more importantly a decent man him and his coaches supported us as a family through my cousin’s battle with cancer.”

Chris Leonard

"Great times, great passion, great bloke. I just hope that within all this Jon is okay. There is obviously things that we’ll never know going on and his mental state has to be number 1.”

Matthew

"Genuinely gutted. He got the club and his passion for it came across every time he was interviewed. We'll miss him.”

Neil Mack

"It’s typical of the man he resigned and can certainly leave with his head held high. Wore his heart on his sleeve and genuinely loved the club. Those calling for him to go got what they wanted. I would just say be careful what you wish for…”

Adam Barby

"Gutted. One of the best managers of my lifetime. You could see he was on the edge and you feel something had to give. To turn the squad round and get them promoted after Barrow shows exactly what he’s all about. My gaffer.”

Rossi

“All good things must come to an end but that takes nothing away from the job he’s done and memories he’s given me and thousands of other will forever be thankful for everything he did, the promotion the win over boro at home being the biggest highlights. Wish him all the best.”

Sami Roe

"He made us believe again, after we spent a long time wondering whether we would just be a yo yo club for eternity, he took a squad that had no right staying up and not just kept them up, but did it quite comfortably too.”

Danny Mcbride

“Gutted. But if it's because he feels he needs a break then he's gotta do what's right by him. He will always be a cobblers legend to me and I'm sure many others. Hopefully when he's good and ready he can get a decent job managing somewhere as he's clearly a very talented manager.”

Sean Duffy

"He has created the best team spirit & connection with the supporters I can remember - better than Wilder. I've been following the Cobblers since 86 & can't think of another side that battle as hard and beat the odds so often (usually in injury time!). My fav ever Cobblers manager.”

Lewis

“A top man who gave his all in the job. Hugely gutted with his decision and the timing of it but he gave us all memories that are unlikely to be replicated, along with his passion for the club. Very sad news but will always be grateful for all he did for club and the fans.”

Oli

“Just gutted. Dragged our club out of some serious dirt, re-established the bond with the supporters. Hope he can look past some of the idiots on twitter recently and know that he’ll always be a teyn legend.”