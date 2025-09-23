Much-changed Cobblers cruise to Trophy win over Chelsea youngsters

Jack Vale in action for the Cobblers during their 3-0 win over Chelsea Under-21s (Picture: Pete Norton)

Michael Jacobs marked his second Northampton debut with a superbly-taken goal as Cobblers got their Vertu Trophy campaign up and running by beating Chelsea Under-21s 3-0 at Sixfields on Tuesday.

Kamarai Swyer, Jacobs and Elliott List all scored in an explosive 10-minute burst midway through the first half as Northampton threatened to run riot against their talented but naive young opponents.

It could have turned ugly for the visitors but, to their credit, they did steady the ship and the rest of the game passed largely without incident.

Nonetheless, the victory takes Town top of Southern Group F ahead of a trip to Walsall next month and then a home tie against Shrewsbury in November.

This competition is a long way down on the list of Kevin Nolan’s priorities so it was no surprise that he rang the changes for Chelsea’s visit with midfield pair Terry Taylor and Tyrese Fornah the only players to keep their places from the weekend.

Attackers Jack Vale and Swyer were both in from the off for the first time this season and Jacobs belatedly made his second Cobblers debut, while Ross Fitzsimons started in goal and Jordan Willis captained the team.

Jacobs started at wing-back as Cobblers set up in their usual 3-4-3 shape and the two teams exchanged early half chances with Leonardo Cardoso’s fierce strike met by strong hands from Fitzsimons before Vale was crowded out in the Chelsea penalty box.

But the home side took charge of the tie with three goals in a 10-minute blitz. The opener, scored on 19 minutes, was well crafted as Willis cut out a weak clearance and found Jacobs, who danced through several defenders before laying the ball on a plate for Swyer to sweep into the bottom corner.

Taylor’s well-struck effort was then kept out by goalkeeper Ted Curd before List blazed over, but Town did score a second midway through the first half when they again caught Chelsea in the press and with Curd out of his goal, Jacobs curled a delightful finish into the far corner.

Cobblers were now dominant and they didn’t stop there as a third goal arrived just short of the half-hour mark. List both created and scored it, brought down by Curd after seizing on a loose touch in the Chelsea defence, and he confidently stuck away the subsequent spot-kick.

Curd was quick off his line to deny Swyer a second two minutes later before the visitors stemmed the flow and almost grabbed one goal back when Jesse Derry’s long-range drive was well kept out by Fitzsimons.

The only downside to an otherwise excellent opening 45 minutes for Northampton was an injury to List, who appeared to pull a muscle in his legs when chasing a loose ball in first half stoppage-time.

List was one of three players to be withdrawn at half-time, alongside Taylor and Fornah, as Nolan took no risks, with Jack Perkins, Dean Campbell and Cameron McGeehan all sent on for the second period.

McGeehan was close to an instant impact, volleying over after more good work from the lively Swyer, but generally the second half was more even and less eventful than the first.

Sam Hoskins and Max Dyche also came on for Cobblers, and the stream of stoppages seemed to work against them with Chelsea missing a couple of chances to pull one back, Fitzsimons saving well from Frankie Runham before Kaiden Wilson headed wide.

But there was never any danger of Cobblers throwing away their lead as the game fizzled out and they eased to victory.

Match facts

Cobblers: Fitzsimons, Burroughs, Willis ©, Forbes, Wormleighton, List (Perkins 45), Taylor (Campbell 45), Fornah (McGeehan 45), Jacobs, Swyer (Dyche 78), Vale (Hoskins 61)

Subs not used: Avery, McCarthy

Chelsea: Curd, Olise, Wilson, Subuloye, Best, McMahon (Silva 87), Barbour (Gordon 55), Nicoll-Jazuli (Rak-Sakyi 62), Ezenwata, Cardoso (Eboue 62), Derry (Runham 55)

Subs not used: Osagie, Sands

Referee: Darren Drysdale

Attendance: 1,341

Chelsea fans: 138