Move to Middlesbrough was not something Roberts could turn down

Moving to Middlesbrough was an opportunity that Liam Roberts simply ‘could not turn down’.

The 27-year-old left Sixfields after one season to sign a two-year deal with Chris Wilder’s Championship outfit on Tuesday.

“This is an opportunity I couldn’t turn down,” said the goalkeeper. “I’m so grateful to the club and the coaching staff and now I’m ready to get to know all the lads and really kick on and get ready for the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Roberts

“This move is about testing myself and also proving myself at a higher level. I feel like I’m capable of doing that and I’m just looking forward to the season ahead now.

“It’s an opportunity to play at the highest possible level and my aim is to impact the team as much as possible. This is a team that want to progress and want to be promoted and I’m happy to be a part of that. I’ll be looking to play as many games as possible and it’s a massive opportunity to prove myself.

“It’s exciting to have a manager with that pedigree pushing you and encouraging you to get better, that’s an incredible opportunity. I’m here to push and I’m here to progress. We know exactly what the team objective is and I’m happy to be here and I’m looking to stake my claim to play games.”

Roberts found out about Boro’s interest whilst on holiday, adding: “I was sitting on a sun lounger in Greece and I got a phone call saying Middlesbrough were interested. I just said, ‘Listen, let’s get this sorted straight away’.

“I was willing to come back home early from my holiday I was that excited. I was just speechless really. This is an incredible club with a lot of history and an unbelievable set of fans. Football is in the veins up here and I’m just so happy to be here.