Moulton targeting early giant-killing against Kettering Town as Chenecks shatter Diamonds

Raymond Poku clips home the Chenecks' opening goal in their win at AFC Rushden & Diamonds (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Moulton will be aiming to create a very early-season upset on Saturday when they host Kettering Town in the first round of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup (ko 3pm).

Promoted from the Spartan South Midlands League in May, the Magpies have been handed a tough test as they venture into the Senior Cup, taking on Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central side Poppies.

It is very early for a competitive encounter for both teams, but Moulton will be hoping they can catch a new-look Poppies side off guard.

Kettering are bedding in a string of new players following the appointment of their new manager Simon Hollyhead last month, and they added three more to their squad last weekend.

The trio are goalkeeper Josh Humphrey, winger Edimond Abisa Oppong and midfielder Ismael Fatadjo.

Born in Portugal, Fatadjo has previously played for Leiston, Wroxham, Kings Lynn Town and Gorleston, while teenage keeper Humphrey has made the move from Hollyhead's former club Banbury United, having started his career at his home club Northampton Town.

Oppong has previously played for Union EuroCalcio in Italy as well as Middlesbrough Under-21s, Belper Town and Mickleover.

Admission for Saturday's clash at Brunting Road is £7 for adults and £4 for concessions.

The Magpies will be hoping they can emulate the performance of fellow UCL side ON Chenecks, who cruised to a shock 3-0 Hillier Cup first round win at AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Thursday night.

Dave White’s side travelled to take on the new-look Diamonds in what was Elliot Sandy’s first competitive match in charge after he took over from Michael Harriman at the end of last season.

Rushden have signed a host of new players and expectations are high at the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division club.

But Sandy’s men they were no match for a well-organised Chenecks, who won it thanks to two strikes from Raymond Poku and an own goal.