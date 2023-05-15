Most of Cobblers' injured players should return for pre-season - but one will be out until 2024

Town’s crippling injury problems have been well-documented in recent weeks with up to 12 players out at times, making their promotion to League One all the more impressive. They had nine players out for their final day trip to Tranmere Rovers and lost another one – Ryan Haynes – during the game at Prenton Park.

Asked when he’s expecting players to return, manager Jon Brady said: "Most of the injured group should there or thereabouts for pre-season. There's two players who will probably be back later in pre-season. Another one – Tyler Magloire – won't be back until around February time because he took a pretty bad knee injury. I hope we can have more depth to our squad next season. That will be important because it did feel extremely skinny at times.”