Physio Michael Bolger has earned a well-deserved break this summer.

Most of Cobblers' injured players should return for pre-season - but one will be out until 2024

The vast majority of Cobblers’ injured players should return in time for the start of pre-season – but one will not play again until 2024.

By James Heneghan
Published 15th May 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 11:54 BST

Town’s crippling injury problems have been well-documented in recent weeks with up to 12 players out at times, making their promotion to League One all the more impressive. They had nine players out for their final day trip to Tranmere Rovers and lost another one – Ryan Haynes – during the game at Prenton Park.

Asked when he’s expecting players to return, manager Jon Brady said: "Most of the injured group should there or thereabouts for pre-season. There's two players who will probably be back later in pre-season. Another one – Tyler Magloire – won't be back until around February time because he took a pretty bad knee injury. I hope we can have more depth to our squad next season. That will be important because it did feel extremely skinny at times.”

Hamstring injury suffered against Carlisle on April 15th. Has said himself he expects to be back either before or during pre-season.

1. Jon Guthrie

Hamstring injury suffered against Carlisle on April 15th. Has said himself he expects to be back either before or during pre-season. Photo: Pete Norton

Ankle injury suffered against Newport on April 7th. Missed the first two months of 2022/23 but should be back much earlier ahead of next season.

2. Aaron McGowan

Ankle injury suffered against Newport on April 7th. Missed the first two months of 2022/23 but should be back much earlier ahead of next season. Photo: Pete Norton

Hamstring injury suffered against Newport on April 7th. Expected to return for pre-season.

3. Akin Odimayo

Hamstring injury suffered against Newport on April 7th. Expected to return for pre-season. Photo: Pete Norton

Ankle injury sustained against Wimbledon on February 14th. He's previously said he will be back for the start of next season.

4. Ben Fox

Ankle injury sustained against Wimbledon on February 14th. He's previously said he will be back for the start of next season. Photo: Pete Norton

