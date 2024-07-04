Morton only wanted to go to Sixfields once he heard that Cobblers were interested

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As soon as Callum Morton heard that Northampton were interested in bringing him back to Sixfields, his mind was made up.

The lively, fleet-footed striker returns on loan seeking to recapture the sensational form that catapulted the Cobblers to promotion in 2019/20. He scored eight goals in 12 games after joining from West Brom in January, including at Wembley, and was immediately on the radar of several League One clubs.

However, things have not gone to plan since. Morton has struggled for consistency and goals at several clubs over the last three seasons, including Peterborough, Fleetwood and Salford, but he believes a return to Sixfields could rekindle his career.

"I’m delighted to be back,” said the 24-year-old. “As everyone knows I had a really good time when I was last here and I’m just looking forward to getting going again.

Callum Morton celebrates after scoring his second goal during the Sky Bet League Two Play Off Semi-final 2nd Leg match between Cheltenham Town and Northampton Town at Jonny Rocks Stadium on June 22, 2020 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"The move happened quite quickly. I got a message maybe seven to 10 days ago saying that there was a bit of interest in me from Northampton and as soon as I heard that I was just eager to get the deal done and to get here and hopefully return to somewhere where I can enjoy my football again. It couldn’t have gone any better last time.

"My first spell here was probably the most I’ve enjoyed my football so far. I came in and hit the ground running and took everything in my stride. Since then, I’ve maybe not found the right environment or manager to get the best out of myself. I’ve had good spells but I know the manager here will believe in me and the fans know what I’m about and what I can bring to the team.”

Morton starred under Keith Curle in 2020 but his high-energy, hard-running game seems, on paper, a perfect fit for Jon Brady.

He added: "Things have changed and the manager had a different role last time but he knows exactly what type of player I am and he knows what I offer –a lively, run-in-behind type of striker that hopefully fits into his team perfectly.

"I think I’ve probably played on the left in about 80 per cent of games since I left Northampton. I’d rather play there than not play at all but you’re not going to get the best out of me if you’re not playing me in my natural position so the manager and I spoke and we felt it should be a good fit.