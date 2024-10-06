Morton left in 'tears' after suffering potentially serious injury against Wrexham

By James Heneghan
Published 6th Oct 2024, 09:39 GMT
Updated 6th Oct 2024, 09:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Callum Morton was left in ‘tears’ after suffering a potentially serious injury in the closing stages of Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Wrexham.

The 24-year-old was brought on in the second half at the Racecourse but did not complete the 90 minutes after appearing to land awkwardly on his knee following a challenge with a Wrexham defender.

Cobblers had already made all five subs so were forced to finish the game with 10 men. After losing Luke Mbete to a significant hamstring problem earlier in the week, Jon Brady will be desperately hoping Morton’s injury is not as bad as first feared.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, speaking afterwards, he said: "Unfortunately I think Morts has suffered a serious injury. I heard a big crack on his knee and he was in tears, bless him.

"Aaron (McGowan) also went off in the first half and it’s infuriating at the moment. You're trying to take step forwards but players keep breaking down.”

Related topics:Callum MortonWrexhamJon BradyCobblersRacecourse

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice