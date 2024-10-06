Morton left in 'tears' after suffering potentially serious injury against Wrexham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Callum Morton was left in ‘tears’ after suffering a potentially serious injury in the closing stages of Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Wrexham.

The 24-year-old was brought on in the second half at the Racecourse but did not complete the 90 minutes after appearing to land awkwardly on his knee following a challenge with a Wrexham defender.

Cobblers had already made all five subs so were forced to finish the game with 10 men. After losing Luke Mbete to a significant hamstring problem earlier in the week, Jon Brady will be desperately hoping Morton’s injury is not as bad as first feared.

However, speaking afterwards, he said: "Unfortunately I think Morts has suffered a serious injury. I heard a big crack on his knee and he was in tears, bless him.

"Aaron (McGowan) also went off in the first half and it’s infuriating at the moment. You're trying to take step forwards but players keep breaking down.”