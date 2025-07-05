Former Northampton player Steve Massey with chairman Kelvin Thomas and manager Kevin Nolanplaceholder image
Former Northampton player Steve Massey with chairman Kelvin Thomas and manager Kevin Nolan

More pictures from Moulton as Cobblers kick-off pre-season campaign

By James Heneghan
Published 5th Jul 2025, 09:19 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2025, 09:32 BST
Cobblers continue to toil in the heat at Moulton in preparation for today’s (Saturday) first friendly at Brackley Town.

Check out the latest pictures from the training pitch...

Keeping a close eye on the ball

1. Sam Hoskins

Keeping a close eye on the ball Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Two summer signings

2. Dean Campbell and Conor McCarthy

Two summer signings Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Taking a breather

3. Kamarai Swyer

Taking a breather Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
The new goalkeeper looks to impress James Alger, Town's goalkeeping coach

4. Ross Fitzsimons

The new goalkeeper looks to impress James Alger, Town's goalkeeping coach Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CobblersBrackley Town
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice