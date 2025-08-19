More frustration for Cobblers as Lincoln City secure narrow Sixfields success

Cobblers defender Conor McCarthy battles for possession with Lincoln City's Reeco Hackett at Sixfields (Picture: Pete Norton)

Cobblers’ search for a first win of the season continued after they were beaten 1-0 by Lincoln City on another exasperating night at Sixfields.

After surviving an early miss from Tyrese Fornah, Lincoln imposed themselves on the contest early and punished Town’s sluggish start thanks to a fantastic volley by Freddie Draper, but from half-an-hour onwards the home side dominated.

Conor McCarthy, Elliott List and Cameron McGeehan all had chances in the second half to salvage what would have been a deserved point but in the end it was the same story and another valiant performance went unrewarded, leaving Cobblers without a win four games into the campaign and setting up a vital clash against Exeter City on Saturday.

Kevin Nolan made some interesting selection decisions, dropping Sam Hoskins and Elliott List to the bench, where they were joined by fit-again Tom Eaves, and handing Terry Taylor and Nesta Guinness-Walker their first starts of the season.

Taylor slotted into midfield alongside Dean Campbell, which meant Fornah and McGeehan, skipper for the night, moved forward to join Ethan Wheatley in a front three.

Although Lincoln made the slighter better start, the first big chance arrived for Cobblers on 10 minutes when Fornah nicked the ball off a defender and raced through on goal unchallenged, but he failed to beat the firm hand of goalkeeper George Wickens.

The visitors were doing almost all of the running though and their 20th-minute opener had been coming.

After Rob Street scuffed wide just a minute earlier, Tendayi Darikwa delivered a fine cross from the right and Draper did the rest, swinging a superb first-time volley in off the far post.

Lincoln’s pace, power and movement was running Cobblers ragged and they could easily have extended their lead with a free header from a corner before ex-Town striker James Collins skewed over.

Town did grow into it and improve, stringing together one or two decent phases of possession, but other than a Taylor shot that deflected kindly for Wickens to gather, and then goalmouth scramble that was smothered away, chances were at a premium.

The hosts did have a good opportunity shortly after half-time when a corner was knocked back into McCarthy but, from the middle of the box, his goalbound shot smacked a defender in the face.

Cobblers played with good energy and urgency in the second half and the crowed responded by getting behind their team, but it took a while for their pressure to turn into meaningful chances.

They did have a couple in the final 15 minutes, but McCarthy’s header was straight at Wickens and substitute List glanced wide with his first touch before Eaves came on for his first appearance of the season with six minutes to play.

And his very presence in the box immediately forced one big opportunity for McGeehan late on but he couldn’t take it, somehow denied by a combination of goalkeeper and defender in the six-yard box, summing up a hugely frustrating night.

Match facts

Cobblers: Burge, McCarthy, Dyche, Forbes, Burroughs (Hoskins 75), Guinness-Walker (Perkins 75), Campbell, Fornah, Taylor (Eaves 84), McGeehan ©, Wheatley (List 75). Subs not used: Fitzsimons, Willis, Wormleighton

Lincoln: Wickens, Darikwa ©, Towler, Hackett, Bradley, McGrandles, Hamer, Draper (House 63), Bayliss (Hamilton 63), Street, Collins (Okoronkwo 82). Subs not used: Jeacock, Ring, Okoro, Okewoye

Referee: Ollie Yates

Attendance: 5,729

Lincoln fans: 626